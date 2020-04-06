Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (ABCB, BAD, BOKF, BOOT, CAL, CMCSA, CRL, DECK, DOOO, EGHSF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $54.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $39.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $9.00 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $230.00 to $175.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $59.00 to $50.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $73.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $41.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $32.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $106.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $15.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $11.00 to $10.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $17.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $67.00 to $52.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $82.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $43.00 to $20.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$24.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $113.00 to $100.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $19.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $140.00 to $82.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler to $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $107.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.85. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $8.00 to $3.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $91.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $200.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $154.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $51.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $298.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $24.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was given a C$0.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $14.00 to $6.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a negative rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $105.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $38.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $22.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $220.00 to $100.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $36.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $33.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

