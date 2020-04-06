Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (BMW, DAI, LEO, MTX, RNO, SAE, SAF, SHA, VAR1, VOW3)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

