Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK):

3/31/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $463.00 to $462.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – BlackRock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $582.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $485.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $516.00 to $463.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $590.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to .

3/13/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $621.00 to $582.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $600.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $584.00 to $516.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $584.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $585.00.

BLK opened at $418.07 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

