Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to .

3/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $183.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $187.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time , mainly due to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue-generating unit. Evidently, segmental revenues declined 4.2% in first-half fiscal 2020. Sluggish global trade and industrial production are affecting the Express unit’s performance. Additionally, FedEx trimmed its fiscal 2020 earnings view in December on expectations of lower revenues and elevated costs due to expansion of the seven-day delivery service at the Ground segment. The Coronavirus outbreak in China is also a setback for the company. However, solid e-commerce growth is a major positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. The buyout of Cargex, that has strenghened FedEx's Latin American footprint, is also commendable.”

2/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

2/7/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

FedEx stock opened at $109.22 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Get FedEx Co alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.