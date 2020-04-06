Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$9.50.

4/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$10.00.

3/31/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

3/25/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$14.50.

3/23/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.50.

3/20/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.60.

3/19/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

3/5/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

3/4/2020 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

2/18/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.

TSE FM traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.92. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

