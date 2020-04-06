Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS: IGIFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2020 – IGM Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – IGM Financial was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – IGM Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – IGM Financial had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – IGM Financial was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – IGM Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.14. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. IGM Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

