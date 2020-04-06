Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Macy’s (M)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Macy’s (NYSE: M):

4/2/2020 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Macy’s had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

2/26/2020 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

2/26/2020 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Macy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/25/2020 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Macy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

M opened at $4.81 on Monday. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Macy's Inc alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.