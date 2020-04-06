Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Metlife (MET)

Metlife (NYSE: MET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/17/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Metlife was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

3/10/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Metlife had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Metlife had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MET opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

