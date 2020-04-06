Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $164.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

3/9/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

3/5/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/3/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

2/26/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

2/6/2020 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $243,487,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.