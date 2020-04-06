Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Total (TOT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Total (NYSE: TOT) recently:

3/24/2020 – Total was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Total had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Total was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Total had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/12/2020 – Total was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Total was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Total had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TOT opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Total SA alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,553,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,124 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Total by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Total SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.