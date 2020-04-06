Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,420 ($58.14) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,220 ($55.51).

4/2/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85).

3/18/2020 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,210 ($55.38).

3/17/2020 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/18/2020 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 99 ($1.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,136 ($54.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,809,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,252.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,494.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Unilever news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders purchased a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896 in the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

