Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2020 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.12. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

