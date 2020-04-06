Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albemarle (NYSE: ALB):

4/3/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $96.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $72.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $52.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

