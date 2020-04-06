Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altria Group (MO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altria Group (NYSE: MO):

4/3/2020 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Altria Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Altria Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Altria auf Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 34 US-Dollar belassen. Die aktuelle Beschwerde der US-Regulierungsbehorde FTC gegen den Einstieg beim E-Zigarettenhersteller Juul habe zwar mittelfristig keinen Einfluss auf das Ergebnis, schrieb Analyst Owen Bennett in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das durfte auf der Stimmung fur die Aktie und dem Vertrauen in das Management lasten./tav/mis

4/1/2020 – Altria Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Altria Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Altria Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 4,375,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,689,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

