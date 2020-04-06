Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,434.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is benefiting from expanding alternative accommodation business. This bodes well for its growing footprint in both international as well as domestic regions. Further, the company’s strong efforts toward ramping up the merchant business are major positives. Additionally, Booking Holdings’ expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. Further, growing usage of mobile by travelers for their travel planning is another positive. Also, integration with Rentalcars.com has started benefiting the company. Additionally, strengthening flight capabilities are contributing well. However, continued softness in agency business remains a headwind. Further, the company has withdrawn its guidance for the current quarter due to coronavirus led disruptions in the travel space. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

3/23/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/11/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,340.00 to $2,225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,250.00.

3/9/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2020 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,200.00 to $1,870.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1,950.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,350.00 to $2,340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Booking had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/20/2020 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,230.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,574.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,876.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

