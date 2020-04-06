Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently:

3/31/2020 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $289.00 to $299.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.