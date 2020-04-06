Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/16/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/12/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/25/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/14/2020 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/7/2020 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 4,205,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,394. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 81,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

