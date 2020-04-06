Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

3/26/2020 – KAR Auction Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/23/2020 – KAR Auction Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

