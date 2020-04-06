Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at Vertical Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $121.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $128.00.

3/18/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

MCHP opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

