Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Smiths Group (SMIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smiths Group (LON: SMIN) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Smiths Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Smiths Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,690 ($22.23).

3/16/2020 – Smiths Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shares of SMIN traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,087 ($14.30). 1,911,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,348.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,577.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. Smiths Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, with a total value of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

