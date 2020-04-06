Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

3/20/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from to .

3/17/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,896,150. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

