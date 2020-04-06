Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TELUS (TU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TELUS (NYSE: TU):

4/2/2020 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS is well positioned to benefit from increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerated wireless data services and growth of wireline fiber optic networks. Backed by investments in high-speed broadband technology, the company expects balanced growth in wireless and wireline businesses. It is focused on implementing cost-efficiency strategies for the expansion of Canadian business enterprises and customer growth. However, as the company operates in a highly competitive environment, its margins remain strained as cable TV operators migrate from phone services based on ‘circuit-switched’ technology to less costly Voice-over-Internet Protocol. High capital investments for network upgrades tend to reduce its profitability. The company’s debt-laden balance sheet is an added concern.”

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $30.50 price target on the stock.

TELUS stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 557,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.