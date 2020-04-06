Analysts Set $12.00 Price Target for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -178.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.