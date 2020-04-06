Analysts Set $14.50 Price Target for Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Loop Industries an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $6.87 on Monday. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.