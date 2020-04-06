Analysts Set $22.50 Target Price for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 373,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,041. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.