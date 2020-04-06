Analysts Set Expectations for Epizyme Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Epizyme by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

