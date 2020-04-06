Analysts Set Expectations for Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

KRO stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

