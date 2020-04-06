Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

SHAK opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,297,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 467,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 456,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.