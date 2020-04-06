Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (888, ACC, AZN, BA, GSK, PAG, PTEC, QXT, STB, STEM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 153 ($2.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 8,810 ($115.89) to GBX 8,870 ($116.68). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 181 ($2.38) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

