Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 6th (AAPL, CHRW, CLAR, CME, CNK, G1A, GOOG, IBM, IFF, LBTYK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 6th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of C.H. Robinson have underperformed the industry in a year’s time, primarily due to weak truck pricing thanks to excess capacity and soft freight demand. Evidently, total revenues declined 7.9% in 2019. The top line was primarily hurt due to soft truckload revenues, which declined 6.7% in 2019 due to the aforementioned headwinds. C.H. Robinson expects the challenges pertaining to net revenue per load to persist through the first half of 2020. Deterioration in operating ratio mainly due to revenue weakness is also concerning. The downward revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings reflects the negative sentiments surrounding the stock. However, we are positive on C.H. Robinson’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Its growth-by-acquisition policy is commendable too.”

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR). Roth Capital issued a neutral rating and a price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CME Group remains well-poised for growth on strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses — owing to higher compensation and benefits, technology expenses, depreciation, and others — raise its financial risks. its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market.”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have target price on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $237.00 target price on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.