Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 6th (BHP, BKR, EIHDF, FCN, FMBH, FTI, IMMU, NOV, OII, PTEN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 6th:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get BHP Group Ltd alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.40.

888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $2.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $17.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.