Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (LON: BNZL):

4/3/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/3/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/2/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

3/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,340 ($30.78) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,195 ($15.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

3/16/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,620 ($21.31).

2/28/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

2/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Bunzl had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2020 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2020 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,566.50 ($20.61). 1,233,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,748.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,975.28. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 12990.9998353 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

