Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/31/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $2.70. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/19/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $2.43 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

