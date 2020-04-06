Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centrica (CNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centrica (LON: CNA):

4/6/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Centrica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/27/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 47 ($0.62). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 74 ($0.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Centrica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Centrica had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 31.48 ($0.41). 40,948,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.87. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Centrica PLC will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

