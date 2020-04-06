Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $580.00 to $495.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $635.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $575.00.

3/18/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $600.00.

3/11/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $573.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $510.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $433.80 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $343.95 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

