Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Copart (CPRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Copart had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Copart had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Copart had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,803,499 over the last three months. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

