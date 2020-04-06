Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$2.50.

3/12/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$6.00.

3/10/2020 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.

3/10/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CPG traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.39. 8,726,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.101087 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.