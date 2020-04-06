Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

4/1/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

3/25/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/24/2020 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/18/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/16/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,921,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,231,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

