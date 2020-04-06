Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) recently:

4/4/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $132.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.33 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

3/17/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.67.

3/12/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $121.33 to $120.67. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $156.67 to $163.33. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.33 to $146.67. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $156.67. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $122.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

