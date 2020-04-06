Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

3/31/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

3/27/2020 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $4.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/11/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $2.50. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

NYSE:RRC opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

