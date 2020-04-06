Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $17.50 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Regions Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/6/2020 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

