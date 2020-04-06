Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RSA Insurance Group (RSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON: RSA) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/30/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 675 ($8.88).

3/3/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/25/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/12/2020 – RSA Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of LON RSA traded up GBX 17.10 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 388.20 ($5.11). 3,697,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 527.66. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4943.0000233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale purchased 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

