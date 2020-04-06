Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Continental (UAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/16/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

2/27/2020 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

UAL opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78,632 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

