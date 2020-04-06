Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Utilities Group (UU)

United Utilities Group (LON: UU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,011 ($13.30) to GBX 996 ($13.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,011 ($13.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 920 ($12.10) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31).

2/21/2020 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,128 ($14.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 865 ($11.38).

2/20/2020 – United Utilities Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84).

2/18/2020 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – United Utilities Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 660 ($8.68).

UU traded down GBX 23.60 ($0.31) on Monday, reaching GBX 826.20 ($10.87). 3,803,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 933.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 906.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get United Utilities Group PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.