Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from to .

3/23/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Welltower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $90.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

3/9/2020 – Welltower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Welltower Inc alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after buying an additional 421,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.