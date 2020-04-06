Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xylem (XYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

2/14/2020 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Xylem had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

2/6/2020 – Xylem had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

2/6/2020 – Xylem was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Xylem stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,703,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

