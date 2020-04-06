Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centene (NYSE: CNC):

4/2/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $68.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $54.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

