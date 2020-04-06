Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Republic Bank (FRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) recently:

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – First Republic Bank was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $96.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,457. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.