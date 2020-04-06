Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Land Securities Group (LON: LAND):

4/3/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/2/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4/2/2020 – Land Securities Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

4/1/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 880 ($11.58). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Land Securities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:LAND traded up GBX 30.40 ($0.40) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 545 ($7.17). 2,993,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.87. Land Securities Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

