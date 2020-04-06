Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 633,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,887,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $421,784,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 868,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

